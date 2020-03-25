Io Shirai made her return to the ring on tonight's taped WWE NXT episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Shirai defeated Aliyah to qualify for the upcoming Women's Ladder Match that will crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, for a future title match after Ripley's WrestleMania 36 match with Charlotte Flair. The storyline for tonight was that someone attacked Xia Li backstage, preventing her from wrestling Aliyah. It was then announced that Shirai had been cleared to compete, and she was sent to the ring for her return.

Shirai joins Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim as names confirmed for the six-woman Ladder Match that will air some time during the month of April.

Shirai had been out of action since suffering a leg injury while wrestling Toni Storm on the January 22 NXT TV episode. She was expected to be out of action for a minimum of two months.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match with Shirai vs. Aliyah: