- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, the two KCs of WWE NXT, hanging out at the recent WWE Performance Center NXT TV tapings. The video was recorded before Carter and Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Santana Garrett in a dark match before the March 11 tapings, which was the Fan Appreciation Night episode with fans in the crowd.

The good friends, who call themselves Team Ninja, make it clear that they want their own show on the WWE PC YouTube channel.

- Cesaro and Xavier Woods will be gaming today in the 12-hour Twitch Live Stream Aid 2020. The 12-hour charity stream begins at 12pm ET later today and will benefit the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Cesaro and Woods are set to be on at around 4:30pm ET when they play in the UNO Twitch Rivals tournament.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the Twitch Live Stream Aid 2020 event, including news on musical performances:

- WWE NXT Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott took to Twitter after last night's WWE 205 Live win over Joaquin Wilde and called out NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, who is currently stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm hungry. I have a taste for the @WWENXT Cruiserweight Title. And I'm not asking, so... Bring yo ass back to the states @Jordan_Devlin1," Swerve wrote.

He added in another tweet, "Always got a trick up my sleeve [Smiling face with sunglasses emoji] Keep watching me... Oh by the way, I WANT THAT @wwenxt Cruiserweight Title!!! #mostdangerous #flyestintheroom #whosehouse #Swerveshouse #swerveisconfidence #embraceyourimperfections #metamorphosis #wwenxt #WeAreNXT #NXTonUSA #205live #wwe"

Scott worked several WWE TV matches in the month of March. He lost to Austin Theory on the March 4 NXT episode, defeated Ariya Daivari on the March 6 205 Live episode, teamed with NXT Cruiserweights to defeat 205 Live Originals in the 10-Man Elimination Match on the March 13 205 Live show, defeated Oney Lorcan on the March 20 205 Live episode, and then defeated Wilde last night.

You can see Scott's related tweets below, along with footage from last night's 205 Live win over Wilde, which was the opener on the WWE Network: