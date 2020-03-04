Jake Hager will make his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut on tonight's episode. He will wrestle QT Marshall in singles action.

The former Jack Swagger made his in-ring debut for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view this past weekend, defeating Dustin Rhodes by submission. The graphic that Hager posted for tonight notes that Dustin and Brandi Rhodes will be in QT's corner, while Santana and Ortiz will be in Hager's corner.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT:

* Jake Hager makes Dynamite in-ring debut vs. QT Marshall

* The debuting Colt Cabana teams with SCU (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver)

* Lance Archer debuts

* New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

* Leva Bates vs. Big Swole

Tonight's Dynamite show, the Denver area debut for the company, will take place from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.