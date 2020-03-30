Tonight's taped WrestleMania go-home edition of WWE RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL saw indie talent Jason Cade make his debut. He lost to Aleister Black, which you can see in the video above.

Tonight's squash over Cade comes after Black destroyed EVOLVE star Leon Ruff on the March 16 WWE Main Event episode, and then squashed Ruff again on the March 23 RAW episode. Black has been wrestling indie wrestlers due to Bobby Lashley being off.

Black is set to face Lashley at WrestleMania 36 this weekend, which was taped last week, but there has been no build for the match. It was recently revealed, via the Wrestling Observer, that Lashley was scheduled to be on the March 16 RAW in some form to participate in the build for the WrestleMania feud with Black. However, Lashley had been in South Africa the week before, to do promotional work for the WWE tour that was moved from May to September because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and due to his international travels, he had to be quarantined when he returned, according to the Observer.

Cade currently teams with Rich Swann on the indies, and works for promotions such as Pro Wrestling Revolver, Zero1 USA, AAW Wrestling and PWX Wrestling, among others. He is the current PWX World Heavyweight Champion, and one-half of the Revolver Tag Team Champions with Swann.

Cade tweeted on the match that took place in the empty WWE Performance Center and joked, "Only reason I lost is cuz I got distracted by a fan..."

Tonight's RAW also saw the main roster debut of WWE NXT Superstar Kayden Carter. She lost to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, before it was announced that Alexa and Kairi Sane will defend their titles against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 36.

Carter, formerly known as Lacey Lane, signed with WWE in July 2018 and lost in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. She lost to Candice LeRae in the Ladder Match qualifier on last week's NXT episode, and then lost to Asuka again on last week's WWE Main Event episode, which was her official main roster debut. Carter has made several more NXT TV matches, but this was her RAW debut.

Carter responded to her loss on Twitter and warned Asuka. She wrote, "We will meet again .. #Spitfire"

Below is video from tonight's Carter vs. Asuka match, along with the related tweets: