- The above video is of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and his daughter giving food safety tips during the coronavirus pandemic.

DDP also posted on social media that there are free DDPY Kids workouts during the quarantine period. Below you can read his announcement:

Remember to visit https://t.co/eKq39GLNYa to access FREE DDPY Kids workouts to keep your kids moving during the quarantine period, and take advantage of our Every Day is Veterans Day 50% off for all active and retired military! DDP?? — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 29, 2020

- 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee John "Bradshaw" Layfield shared on social media about the Last Man Standing Match between Umaga and John Cena at the 2007 Royal Rumble.

He wrote, "The Match at Royal Rumble (I had PPV wrong) with Cena in Boston was a pure masterpiece, I just remember sitting there at ringside amazed how good it was."

Edward 'Umaga' Fatu passed away on December 4, 2009, at age 36.

The Match at Royal Rumble (I had PPV wrong) with Cena in Boston was a pure masterpiece, I just remember sitting there at ringside amazed how good it was. https://t.co/1dzIQAbeaz — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 29, 2020

- WWE shared a list of free content that is available on WWE Network. The events listed include King of the Ring from 1996, last year's Elimination Chamber, and WWE Evolution. Below you can read the full list: