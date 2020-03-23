WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler did not work tonight's RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight's RAW episode on the USA Network was called by Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. There's no word yet on why Lawler wasn't used, but he was used on last Monday's broadcast.

It's possible that Lawler's absence was related to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't been confirmed. AEW and WWE have both received some fan backlash over using veteran talents like Lawler, Jim Ross and Jake Roberts because they're more at risk of the COVID-19 virus due to their age and health.

It's interesting that Lawler missed tonight's RAW as he noted in a recent interview that he and his family had moved to Florida for a few weeks because of the planned WWE tapings. There's no word yet on if Lawler is being used at the other RAW tapings this week, or if he will call any matches at the WrestleMania 36 tapings planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

While tonight's RAW was called by a two-man team, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits did guest commentary during the tag team match that saw Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade defeat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, as seen below. The Profits will defend against Zelina Vega's team at WrestleMania 36.