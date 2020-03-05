Congratulations to former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall on the birth of her second daughter.

Jillian and Zac Pharoah (Zachary Farrow) announced on Twitter and Instagram that Violet Elise Farrow was born at 4:57pm on Tuesday, March 3. The baby girl weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces, measuring at 20 inches long.

Hall wrote on Instagram, "I am in love [heart emoji] it wasn't an easy day by far, one of the hardest of my life! I wouldn't trade it for the world though... Meet our daughter, Violet Elise Farrow! One of the biggest blessings of my life! [heart emojis]"

This is Jillian's second daughter. She welcomed her first daughter years ago during her first marriage. Jillian previously announced back in August 2019 that she was expecting the child she just gave birth to.

Baby Violet already has her own Instagram account at @violetelisef.

You can see the related Instagram photos from Jillian and Zac below: