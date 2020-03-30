During a recent interview, Jake "The Snake" Roberts called Shawn Micheals and Bret Hart were "the worst world champions". Jim Cornette talked about why Jake would say these things about Bret and Shawn on episode 132 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

"I understand Jake not liking Shawn cause that would be a large club he'd be a part of," Cornette said. "I wonder where the heat with Bret comes from. When you say s--t like that he's obviously mad at both of them. We know what the story is. Shawn was the best performer as far as performing of the 90's, he was just a prick to deal with and a complete asshole and always pilled up or had a problem. He was selfish and did not want to put anyone over except for the members of his little treehouse club called the Kliq.

"Bret was a better technical worker than Shawn but not as flamboyant with all the moves but he liked it that way cause it fit his personality. He was more serious about the wrestling business, in some cases too serious about himself but always serious about the wrestling business. The thought can be that Shawn and Bret didn't draw the crowds in the 90s that Hogan did in the 80s because wrestling was hot in the 80s."

Cornette also talked about other potential superstars who could've been named the worst champion of all time, naming wrestlers like Diesel, The Ultimate Warrior and The Miz.

"Jake didn't say that Diesel was the worst WWF champion of all time?" Cornette asked. "He really was in terms of box office the worst drawing champion of all time and he had the worst matches. Jake himself saw the Ultimate Warrior. He was there for Warrior. And Warrior may have drawn money but he was abysmal in every facet of wrestling. Let's be honest, neither Shawn or Bret could do a promo like Jake in his day, and Jake psychologically was equal to Bret as a worker and probably ahead of Shawn, but as an athlete and in ring performer both Shawn and Bret in their sleep could have better athletic matches than Jake.

"Jake also never got a run with the belt, not because he wasn't over at the time, besides the fact that his hayday cane under Hogan, he may be mad because he may say 'they trusted Shawn Micheals with the belt and they didn't trust me with it. How bad was I?' Bret would have kicked the s--t out of Jake at any point in his life unless Jake got his hands on an equalizer," Cornette said. "I agree to an extent about size. If you look at Marco Stunt, it's just ridiculous. You have to look like an athlete and you have to look like you could whip somebody. And let's face it, unfortunately Shawn Michaels couldn't whip anybody in a real fight as proven with every single fight he's ever gotten into with everybody in the business.

"Jake was never that physically impressive, he's big cause he got his dad's height. If i could even say that Shawn Michaels was a great worker all the way, acknowledging that he was a f--kng prick, then certainly Jake can. I'd love to say Shawn Michaels was the s--ts, but I can't because everybody would know I was a goof if I said that, I'd be lying. It's got to be personal because you wouldn't say that otherwise. Look at the people who have held that belt since. The Miz was a champion! You're going to knock Bret Hart and Shawn Micheals? They put the belt on Miz!"

