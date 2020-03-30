Jim Ross wouldn't hold WrestleMania right now due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ross appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio to promote his new book, "Under The Black Hat." Ross, a WWE Hall of Famer and the commentator of some of the most important moments in the show's history, made his debut for the company at WrestleMania IX and most recently appeared at WrestleMania 34 to commentate on the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

He said he wouldn't have put on the show of shows during the current climate, but he understands the factors that convinced Vince McMahon and company to push on.

"I would've waited until I could've got it to an arena, or a stadium, and I would've made a big celebration out of it that we're back, America's back, the virus is gone, celebratory WrestleMania probably," Ross said. "But here's the problem with that, that's already been, I'm sure, budgeted in for a certain amount of money, and because of the uncertainty of the virus we don't know when that date would be to run the stadium show as the make good, the celebratory WrestleMania as I call it, and so I can understand it budgetarily, they're a publicly traded company, they have to make money for their stockholders, their stock needs to rebound, blah blah blah.

"So I don't know if my suggestion is a great one whatsoever, but I can tell you it would be so easy to replicate amazing enthusiasm, anticipation and excitement in a make good, celebratory WrestleMania, vis-a-vis it's a television vehicle like we've done on AEW the last few weeks, like WWE has done, in a closed set. The empty arena thing. The empty arena thing is okay to keep programming on, but it's not much fun to work at because you get used to that adrenaline that the fans provide. There's nothing like that."

Ross said he didn't feel the buzz this year that usually accompanies the show of shows, but that he will still watch the show regardless.

WrestleMania will air as a two-night event on April 4 and 5.

