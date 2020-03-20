WWE has just confirmed that a new episode of WWE 205 Live will air live on the WWE Network from the Performance Center tonight.

Tonight's episode will feature two first-time-ever matches with WWE NXT Superstars in action. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will face Oney Lorcan, while Danny Burch will lock up with Joaquin Wilde.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's 205 Live episode:

Wilde hopes for a major victory against Burch There is no denying that Joaquin Wilde has quickly become one of WWE 205 Live's most exciting competitors. He has earned two impressive victories against Raul Mendoza and looks to prove he is a serious contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. However, The Cosmic Superstar faces a daunting challenge in the form of the hard-hitting Danny Burch. The Strong Style Brit's intensity is rivaled only by his tag team partner Oney Lorcan, and Wilde may not be prepared for the freight train that is Burch. Will Wilde emerge with another victory, or will Burch swat him out of mid-air? Can "Swerve" compete with Lorcan's rage? As one of the most prominent NXT Cruiserweights on the purple brand, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has made it his goal to make WWE 205 Live "Swerve's House." He has already squared off with many of the division's finest competitors, but tonight, he faces one of his partners from last week's 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match, Oney Lorcan. Both Superstars hope to make their case for an NXT Cruiserweight Championship opportunity, and it was inevitable that their paths would collide. Will "Swerve's" fast-paced and innovative offense be enough to contain the unbridled intensity and resilience of The Boston Brawler? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.

Stay tuned for news and notes coming out of tonight's 205 Live episode, and remember to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.