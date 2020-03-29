John Cena will meet Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at this year's WrestleMania. The online taunting from Cena continued earlier today, posting a photo of Wyatt during his Husky Harris days when he was a member of Nexus back in 2010/2011.
The stable of NXT Superstars had multiple run-ins with Cena with Harris and Michael McGillicutty (now known as Curtis Axel) interfering in a Hell in a Cell match between Cena and Wade Barrett. The two helped Barrett win, which then forced Cena to join the faction for a period of time.
Meanwhile, it looks like Wyatt may have gotten some new ink after posting a photo with the caption, "Let's take a real good look at you #KultOfWindham."
Wyatt tagged tattoo artist, Kyle A. Skaroaborg, who had done previous work on Wyatt in October of last year.
WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 4 and 5.
Let's take a real good look at you#KultOfWindham
