- The hot topic coming out of this week's special edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando was the face off between John Cena and Bray Wyatt at the end of the broadcast. Above is video from the segment, which was the first real build between the two for their WrestleMania 36 match.

Cena used some interesting words in the promo, taking shots at Wyatt for being lazy. The Cena win over Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 has been mentioned several times during this feud, and on SmackDown Cena said he will now do what he should've accomplished 6 years ago - end the most "over-hyped, over-valued and over-privileged" WWE Superstar ever. Cena said he believes in investing in WWE's future, but Wyatt is not the future.

Cena did name Drew McIntyre, The Velveteen Dream, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle as part of WWE's real future. Cena said he answered the WrestleMania 36 challenge from The Fiend because he wants to take Wyatt out of the equation. He went on to say that their match will not steal the show, but it will be very brutal, gruesome and uncomfortable to watch. Wyatt eventually interrupted and said Cena is doing great with a big Hollywood career, big muscles and a beautiful girlfriend, but he's sick. Wyatt went on about how Cena doesn't care about the future, he just wants the spotlight and just wants to bury others, which Cena denied.

Wyatt said Cena took something from him 6 years ago and thinking about it drove him crazy for years until he stopped fighting the voices in his head, and started listening to them. The voices turned Wyatt's crooked little world into a majestic Fun House, and Cena broke him, but The Fiend put him back together. Wyatt ended the promo by warning Cena that it will be a slaughter at WrestleMania, Cena just doesn't know it yet. The two then faced off and Wyatt disappeared while laughing.

- The WWE Performance Center became the 188th venue to host an episode of SmackDown this week. The WWE Stats page noted that this week's show also marked the 16th episode to take place in the city of Orlando, Florida.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter after this week's SmackDown on FOX and praised the blue brand crew for pulling it off. She also commented on husband Triple H doing commentary with Michael Cole.

She wrote, "Congratulations to everybody who worked so hard to make tonight's #Smackdown come to life! From our crew to the @wwe superstars to the team at the PC, it was awesome! I especially liked that new announcer, @TripleH, he was a cameraman too! Like the man said, we do it all for you!"

