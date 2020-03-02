John Cena took to Twitter this evening and issued his first public comments on last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX return, which saw Cena face off with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Cena vs. The Fiend was then confirmed for WrestleMania 36 after the show.

"Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown," Cena wrote. "I went to Boston to say 'goodbye' but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home. Now, onto #WrestleMania!"

There's no word yet on when Cena will return to SmackDown, but he should make at least a few more appearances to build to the big match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You can see Cena's full tweet below, along with Wyatt's tweets since losing the WWE Universal Title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg the night before SmackDown at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, for those who missed them before:

Now, onto #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/XFFPQg6bHR — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 3, 2020

Because it has to be where it all began. It's a circle. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Revenge is a confession of pain



Chapter 4: atonement and the addict. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Yes — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 29, 2020

Life is a circle. No matter what beast you make of yourself or how bright one side is, inevitably the dark side comes again. But the beauty of the circle is, round we go. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 28, 2020