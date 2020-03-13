John Cena is ready for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

As noted, tonight's blue brand show will air from the WWE Performance Center for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was originally scheduled for the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, MI. There will be no regular live crowd for tonight's episode. Despite the unique setup, Cena tweeted today to promise fans an entertaining night.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to be a part of some 'historic' moments. There is a lot going on, but tonight our family will bring entertainment to yours. #Smackdown TONIGHT on @WWEonFox! @WWE," he tweeted.

Cena will be on tonight's SmackDown to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of their WrestleMania 36 match. Tonight's show will also feature Jeff Hardy's long-awaited return from a leg injury, and Paige's return as the retired Superstar confronts SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Cena's full tweet: