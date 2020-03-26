AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a cameo on tonight's WWE Backstage.

WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young was filming at home due to the FS1 Studio being closed because of the coronavirus. Her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, was also at home.

Xavier Woods joined the show with Booker T and Renee to watch the WrestleMania 25 match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The cameo incident happened while Booker T was talking.

Moxley made his appearance with a dog in his hands to scare his wife. The reactions were Booker T yelling "cameo" and Xaiver Woods laughing. Renee also reacted later by saying, "recording from home, babe."

Jon Moxley left WWE last year and is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. He also wrestles in NJPW, where he's the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Below you can watch the video: