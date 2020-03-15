Shortly after Jon Moxley departed WWE and left his Dean Ambrose character behind, he released a video on social media promoting the return of Jon Moxley. The video showed him breaking out of prison and one can apply a metaphor to him breaking out of the constraints of WWE.

Moxley talked about how his AEW character is so different than Dean Ambrose in an interview on The Walkway to Fight Club podcast.

"It's just kind of like a whole other different person that had been like sleeping or in jail or suspended. It was like Jon Moxley was serving an eight-year suspension and then he finally got reinstated," Moxley said referring to his eight years in WWE.

"It's hard to explain but when you're being pushed in so many directions and saying somebody else's words and you're doing something that's somebody else's vision and you're trying to exist within all these different constraints, it's like you'd not become yourself anymore. And now I just walk out there and it's whatever. If I'm in pissed off mood, I'm going to be pissed off. If I'm in a happy mood, I'm going to be happy. If I'm in a mood to joke around and be joking around, you know, whatever. I'm just gonna walk out there and do whatever. Whatever the situation calls for you and no matter how tired I am or sore, beat up or anything."

Similarly to how he did with The Shield, Moxley is also coming through the crowd while in AEW. That allows him to see the fans up close and personal and he says their passion and energy rubs off on him as well.

"I don't think TV is even doing justice to how hot some of these crowds are at AEW. When I see some of the stuff back there, I'm like man it was like you're there live man. These crowds are so great and I got the best vantage point of anybody because I come through the crowd. So, like we're out sore, tired brain dead or jet lag, I walk out into that audience and I feel the energy of the fans that are the greatest wrestling fans in the world right now. These people coming out to support AEW who want to be part of the ground floor. The energy is just like the biggest shot of adrenaline you can imagine. I become like an absolute killing machine when I walk through the crowd. It's such a cool feeling. I look forward to every Wednesday," stated Moxley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Walkway to Fight Club podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.