WWE Backstage host Renee Young was challenged by AEW wrestler Shawn Spears to do the 'Toilet Paper Challenge', which has been making rounds on social media.

The point of the challenge is to juggle the toilet paper 10 times using some sort of object or body part. After completing it, you then challenge others to do the same.

As can be seen in her Instagram post below, Young unsuccessfully attempts the challenge with a ringette stick. Out of nowhere, Jon Moxley appears and superkicks Young, taking her roll of toilet paper in an apparent play on the toilet paper shortage.

Young wrote, "Toilet paper challenge didn't go so well for me. (Jon Moxley wasn't having it)"

You can check out the video below: