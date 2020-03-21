NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin spoke with Metro about the pressure of being champion, working at the WWE Performance Center, and what WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels would like to see him do during his title reign.

Winning the championship against Angel Garza at WWE Worlds Collide in January, Devlin noted the confidence Triple H and Shawn Michaels have in him to be a big part of the brand.

"Pressure is part of it. There's no more pressure you can put on me than the pressure I put on myself go out perform every time I go out there," Devlin said. "I've got my childhood heroes—Triple H and Shawn Michaels—going out to the media and telling everyone I'm the one to watch on this brand. I know that every time I go out to the ring I've got to deliver and show everybody they backed a winner!"

First appearing for WWE in January of 2017, Devlin believed his growth as a performer goes hand-in-hand with training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

"It's been an unbelievable couple of years for me, being in the WWE system—and the improvement you've seen from me isn't a coincidence," Devlin stated. "It's a result of being able to go to the WWE Performance Center, work with all the coaches and the producers. That's what's helped me evolve my game, and step up and become what I am today."

As an example of how much Shawn Michaels believes in Devlin, he noted Michaels would like to see him defend in all five brands: RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live.

"Shawn Michaels said he wants to see me defend the title across three brands,' Devlin said. "That's probably all I can handle at the moment. I don't think anybody on the roster is on all five brands!"