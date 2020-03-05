- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The blue brand Superstars look back at the 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and their Chamber win to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

- WWE stock was down 0.16% today, closing at $44.91 per share after opening at $44.12. Today's high was $45.44 and the low was $43.77.

- Ligero vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. An appearance by NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin was also announced, as seen in the tweet below.

Next week's NXT UK episode will be taped this weekend in Coventry, England. Finn Balor is booked for those tapings, likely to continue the feud with NXT UK Champion WALTER, so it's possible we see Balor on next Thursday's show as well. As noted, Balor did a promo on this week's regular NXT episode and warned WALTER that he would see him sooner than later.