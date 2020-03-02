All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that legendary Japanese star Jun Akiyama will be guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this coming May.

As seen in the tweet below, it was announced that the 50 year old Akiyama will serve as a Guest Coach at the Performance Center from Tuesday, May 12 through Friday, May 22.

Japanese coverage if Akiyama's visit to the United States notes that he and Triple H have been talking since June 2019, which has led to unconfirmed speculation on WWE and AJPW possibly working together for the NXT Japan brand that has been discussed. The tweet from AJPW notes that Akiyama will meet with Triple H, take a look at the facility and work with the talents, and take a look at NXT TV tapings. The translation mentions a tournament, but there's no word yet on what that is referring to.

On a related note, Texas wrestling legend Rudy Boy Gonzalez was at the WWE Performance Center last week working as a guest coach. PWInsider reports that actor Nick Foti, who has worked for TNA and ROH in the past, was also working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center last week.

