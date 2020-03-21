Former WWE announcer and current AEW announcer Justin Roberts posted on social media tonight about the Chris Benoit episode of "Dark Side of the Ring".

"Dark Side of the Ring" is a Viceland TV series about controversial subjects in professional wrestling.

Season two of the series opened with the 2007 story of Chris Benoit murdering his wife, former ECW and WCW star Nancy and their son Daniel. Those closest to the tragedy never spoke openly about it until now. Part one was released on YouTube recently.

Roberts posted on Instagram a photo of him and Benoit from 2002 and wrote, "Just got hit hard by the Chris Benoit episode of @darksideofthering, which was very well done. This brought back so many memories from that period in time, which were hard to wrap my mind around-then and again, now. Hearing the stories from some of my brothers and sisters who were so close to him, you could feel their pain and it helped tell the story, but also hurt to watch. An IG hug goes out to David, Sandra, Chris, Vickie, Chavo, Dean, Julie etc."

He went on to add, "It's such a complex subject that has always been hard to talk about. This is an excellent documentary and I think you get as much information as you can possibly get, for a situation where there can never be enough information to understand how this could have happened. Part 1 is available to watch right now on @vice YouTube and the full episode will premiere this Tuesday, March 24 at 9PM ET/PT on @vicetv and @CraveCanada."

Below you can read his Instagram post:



