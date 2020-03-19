On the latest Impact, it was announced later this year at Bound for Glory, Ken Shamrock will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

During his segment with Josh Mathews, Shamrock was informed of his induction and was then shown a video package. The video was cut short as Sami Callihan interrupted it, appeared in the ring, and threw a fireball in Shamrock's face.

Impact Wrestling announced today the two will now meet at Rebellion on April 19. The location was initially set for Terminal 5 in New York City, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that location could possibly be changed.

As noted, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard will defend her title against Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin in a triple threat match at the PPV.