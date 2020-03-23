AEW announced Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. This week's show will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

Omega won the title back in October when he beat Fenix at AAA Heroes Immortales XIII. Guevara has made numerous appearances for AAA, winning the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship back in August of 2018.

Below is the updated lineup for Dynamite:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara (AAA Mega Championship)

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho to have a one-on-one confrontation

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (Parking Lot Street Fight)