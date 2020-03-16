Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins will take place at WrestleMania 36 next month.

Tonight's first-ever RAW from the WWE Performance Center saw Owens accept the recent challenge from Rollins. Owens then cut a promo on why the WWE Performance Center is the best place for this match to happen, and how he will add one more memory to the list of memories he's made at the Performance Center when he beats Rollins in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 36 will now take place place on April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no crowd. The event will still air live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 36, along with video from Owens' promo on tonight's RAW:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins