Inside The Ropes has announced that their "One Night Only" event with WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens has been re-scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced today that the event has been moved from Friday, March 20 to Friday, June 5. The event will still take place at The Engine Works in Glasgow, Scotland.

ITR noted that they have been in constant communication with WWE and Owens in regards to moving forward with the event, but were left with no choice but to postpone until the summer. ITR said the decision was made with "considerable consideration" to health and well being. They added that Owens, WWE and ITR are committed to bringing the event, but in a safe capacity for all parties.

"We've been in constant communication with WWE and Kevin in regards to going ahead with the show. While we would have loved to have delivered the show next Friday, given the continuing escalation of the virus, we are left with no choice but to postpone the show until Friday June 5th 2020," the statement from ITR said.

