Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network featured the first official glimpse at former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross.

The show-closing segment this week saw Triple H bring Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to the ring for a face-off. It was announced that in two weeks, Triple H will find an empty building for Gargano and Ciampa to have one last battle to end their feud. He noted that there will be a referee there, but just to declare when the match is over. The storyline is that Triple H will send a message with a location to Gargano and Ciampa in two weeks, and then they will show up to that location for the fight inside an empty building. The match will apparently air during the April 8 NXT TV episode.

As Triple H was finishing up with Gargano and Ciampa, the latest "coming soon" teaser vignette for Kross appeared on the big screen behind them inside the empty NXT Arena at Full Sail University. Triple H, Gargano and Ciampa all acted like they were surprised by the video. The vignette featured some of the same images we've seen in the teaser promos over the last month, but Kross was also shown.

It sounded like the promo that played was the voice of Kross' girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux, who also recently signed with WWE for the NXT brand. This has not been confirmed, but a fan sent word that the promo said the following line in Romanian: "Only the man will win and if you lose, the weaker man is done. Now you'll all see pain ... there's a very dangerous man coming. The clock ticks at midnight and the end is near."

There's no word yet on when WWE plans on debuting Kross, or where Ciampa vs. Gargano will be held, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from tonight's show-closing segment, including the promo with Kross: