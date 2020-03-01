In 2017, Kurt Angle revealed in storyline that he had a son who had been kept a secret, who was revealed to be Jason Jordan. This storyline went on for months and was expected to result in a match between Angle and Jordan. Jordan suffered an unfortunate neck injury which required surgery in February of 2018, and he has been working as a producer since. Angle continued to wrestle and eventually went on to face Baron Corbin in his retirement match at last year's WrestleMania.

Angle was on the Table Talk with D'Von and Mo podcast and described the angle with Jordan. Angle said that their match would have been a one-off at WrestleMania and he would not have wrestled much to build up to it.

"They had plans for me to wrestle Jason, but that would've been a one off," Angle said. "I don't think I would've been wrestling constantly just because of that. I just think the WWE wanted to protect me, and I completely get it and I don't blame them for it. I am just happy I came back and was able to retire where I started, that's all I wanted to do."

When asked how he believes the storyline would have played out if not for Jordan's injury, Angle thought that the ultimate goal would have been a long build towards his eventual final match against Jordan.

"What I believe is that Jason was probably going to continue on being my son, he was going to start being a pain in the ass to me, I probably would've hired him on as my assistant GM, he would've started making decisions for me and it would've caused a lot of animosity and then him and I would've wrestled at WrestleMania instead of Baron Corbin. Obviously they picked Baron. No matter what you think about him, he's a great in ring worker, his promo skills have gotten a lot better, he's a big kid great athlete and what I believe, he replaced Jason.

"What you saw happen with him I think was supposed to be with Jason. It was a great opportunity for him, for Baron, and he took it and he ran with it."

Kurt Angle ended up losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

