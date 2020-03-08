It looks like Lana is the embodiment of Liv Morgan's karma.

Last week, CJ Perry, otherwise known as WWE Superstar Lana, released a video to her YouTube channel sharing "her truths" on her relationship with Morgan, laying out details regarding their feud.

On the Dec. 30 episode of RAW, Morgan interrupted the televised wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, disclosing that she and Lana had been in a relationship. The confession prompted a fight between the two Superstars, which halted the wedding from progressing.

In her new YouTube video, Lana revealed her feelings about the incident. She reminisced on their friendship at NXT, and how she had always been there for Morgan.

"It really, really hurt me when she came and she interrupted my wedding because I was there for her this whole time," Lana said. "And I told her to believe in herself, I told her to be courageous. I told her to be brave. I told her to not be afraid of failing."

Lana continued to disclose her thoughts on Morgan, excusing Morgan of sabotaging her chance at a women's championship at WrestleMania.

"Here I'm at the Royal Rumble, right? Minding my own business. Probably would have won the whole—I mean not probably, I would have won the whole thing, obviously," Lana started.

"Selfishly, vindictively, instead of trying to be like friends for a second here, I mean god, she just decides to spear me off!" Addressing Morgan, Lana adds, "So now, you have not only ruined my wedding, you tried to ruin my Bobby's match, you still lost your match when I challenged you—you're going to come and ruin my WrestleMania moment? I mean, I was going to become Women's Champion at WrestleMania and you took that away from me. You took it away from me, so now, we really have a problem."

Lana continued her 16-minute rant by reminding viewers how hurt she was, and that her only course of action was to get revenge.

Lana talked directly to Morgan stating, "I knew what would hurt you more than anything in the world. So I got your best friend, your very best friend. Your crew member, your squad member. I got her to come and back stab you. To crush you, to hurt you."

The claim refers to the events that took place after a match between Lana and Morgan, on an episode of RAW in early February. After the match, Morgan's former Riott Squad teammate Ruby Riott returned to action from an injury leave, reuniting with Morgan. The reunion wasn't happy for long; Riott turned on her old friend and attacked her. According to Lana, Riott's attack was motivated by revenge.

"Yes, the physical damage that she did was very intense, I must say," Lane said. "It was much better than any win I would have gotten over you on Monday Night RAW, because now I'm imprinted on you forever, and ever."

Lana continued by insinuating Morgan could only blame herself. "You see, I'm the embodiment of your karma, and it's spelled L-a-n-a."

You can check out Lana's full comments on Morgan in the video above.

