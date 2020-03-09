In January, former WCW star Van Hammer (real name, Mark Hildreth) was arrested and charged with felony hit and run with failure to stop in a crash involving others and serious bodily injuries, DUI with injuries to another person, and leaving the scene of an injury crash. He has plead not guilty to all charges.

Hammer, 60, allegedly hit a five-year old with his car while driving drunk. The incident happened in Boynton, Florida.

According to the police report, Boynton Beach Police say Hammer was driving 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, and was drunk when he hit the young boy, who was riding on a bike with training wheels with his father. The boy reportedly flew on top of the hood of Hammer's car and was later admitted as a trauma patient with possible internal injuries and "road rash."

Hammer allegedly got out of his car, stated the boy jumped in front of him, and drove away. Another witness followed Hammer to his home to later identify him to police.

His hearing has been pushed back to April 24 at 9 am in Florida's Palm Beach County Court, according to PWInsider. He has had two previous DUIs in the past: one in Texas in 1985, another in Georgia in 2004.