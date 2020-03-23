WWE Superstar Lio Rush took to YouTube earlier today to send a message to his fans and to announce a new campaign he's launching to give back to the independent pro wrestling scene. He had earlier announced that a major announcement on WrestleMania 36 would be coming at noon today.

Rush said he would like to do "something special" for the independent wrestling community during WrestleMania 36 Week. Rush pointed to how many indie wrestlers and promotions make a significant amount of money during the various non-WWE events related to WrestleMania Week, but now that won't happen this year due to WrestleCon and other events being nixed after WWE cancelled their own plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rush announced that he will continue his live Instagram streams, which he has been hosting as of late to "get people's minds off the craziness" while they've been dealing with the fallout from pandemic restrictions, from Monday, March 30 through Monday, April 6, which is the day after the second night of WrestleMania 36. Rush will be bringing special guests to his streams that week - independent pro wrestlers, referees, ring announcers, or anyone else involved with the indies. At the end of the live streams Rush will link to the CashApp, PayPal or merchandise page belonging to that indie talent.

Rush will encourage fans to donate or shop with that indie talent, and he will also be making donations of his own. Rush is asking fans to tweet him or comment on his YouTube video with the name of 21 indie talents that fans want to see featured on his Instagram streams that week. Rush noted that he wants these talents to still be able to perform and showcase their love & passion for the business while there are uncertain times, and he wants them to be able to make money and provide for their families. He will be hosting 3 streams per day, from March 30 until April 6.

"If you're a fan, if you're a supporter of the independent wrestling community, if you're a fan and supporter of myself, please join me WrestleMania Week to help these guys out, because these guys are like my family, and I want to help. So again, more details are to come but if you're a fan, please drop a comment, let me know who you guys want to see on there, 'Live with Lio', with myself, and let's have some fun. Let's do what we do best, let's try to change some people's situations just a little bit," Rush said.

Stay tuned for more details on Rush's campaign to give back to the indies during WrestleMania 36 Week.