WWE Hall of Famer Lita appeared on ESPN's late-night show Now or Never to talk about her new project with Gail Kim and Christy Hemme, KAYFABE. During the interview, she discussed WWE signing Rob Gronkowski and what it means for the company.

"I love seeing that small percentage of people that cross over because being a professional athlete you're so focused and you're not thinking about the charisma and the stuff that goes into being a wrestler," Lita said. "But you see Gronk and Mojo together, who also has that larger than life personality. You might not know all the moves, you might not know all the ins and outs but there's no denying that charisma and that personality, he has the personality."

"He has the raw tools, the charisma, the athleticism. It's now about listening and figuring out how to make this work. I think he has a good shot though."

Lita also talked about other celebrities transitioning into the WWE. She noted that some athletes have misconceptions with how easy it is to become a pro wrestler.

"It's definitely not that easy because you have to forget everything you know when you're switching sports," Lita said. "Listen to training, when I am training, I've had people who knew absolutely nothing and somebody that knew judo and the martial arts and they're trying to apply what they already know and you gotta just listen to the words and the person that had no experience was doing better. It can be hard for people to transition."

Lita was asked about other sports figures making the transition to WWE, including Stephen A. Smith and Serena Williams. Lita said that she could see Stephen A. Smith potentially being a great manager.

"I feel like this guy could pick up where Classy Freddie Blassie left out," Lita said. "He's going to be a manager, he could be a mouthpiece. He just needs some sort of gimmick and then let him be the mouthpiece."

As far as Serena Williams, Lita thinks that she would be a natural fit for the business.

"Dude, if we could be only so lucky to get in the ring with Serena, come on, she's a beast," Lita stated. "She's been wearing ring attire since day one, we don't have to change a thing."

