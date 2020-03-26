- Above is the latest episode of the WWE Playback series, featuring The Boogeyman. Boogey looks back at his WrestleMania 22 Handicap Match win over WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Sharmell, which included his kiss to Booker's wife.

- WWE stock was up 1.66% today, closing at $34.95 per share after opening at $34.57. Today's high was $35.93 and the low was $33.27.

- As noted, last night's WWE NXT episode saw Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh attack NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle after his singles win over Roderick Strong. Manager Malcolm Bivens then came out to cut a promo on Riddle, warning him that the big men from India are the future of the NXT tag team division.

Bivens took to Twitter today and wrote to Riddle, "@SuperKingofBros I waited for a really long time to do that. It was worth the wait, bro."

Riddle also took to Twitter and said he needs his partner Pete Dunne, to help him with "this little bald dude" and his "two hairy dudes" who jumped him. The storyline last night was that Dunne was in the UK.

Riddle wrote, "I need you Stallion Pete! This little bald dude named @Malcolmvelli had 2 hairy dudes jump me yesterday after my Stallion Performance against @roderickstrong"

Bivens responded to that tweet and commented on Riddle's beef with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

"Wow, he really opened this app to try and slander the bald community. And you wonder why Goldberg and I hate you," Bivens wrote.

Singh and Gurjar have not commented on last night's debut as of this writing. Below are the full tweets from Bivens and Riddle, along with video from the segment:

Wow, he really opened this app to try and slander the bald community. And you wonder why Goldberg and I hate you. https://t.co/548x0r725X — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) March 26, 2020