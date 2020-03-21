WWE has announced several more matches and segments for next Friday's SmackDown on FOX from the WWE Performance Center.

As noted before, Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will take place next week and if Gulak wins, then Daniel Bryan will get the WrestleMania 36 title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Another match announced for next Friday with WrestleMania 36 implications is The New Day vs. The Usos. The winners of that match will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 36.

SmackDown on FOX next week will also feature Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, which could lead to the announcing of Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane for the titles at WrestleMania. WWE also announced a new episode of Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt for next Friday on FOX.

Below is the line-up for next Friday:

* Bray Wyatt hosts a new Firefly Fun House episode

* Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

* The New Day vs. The Usos with the winners challenging SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania 36

* Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: if Gulak wins, then Daniel Bryan gets a WrestleMania 36 title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Next Friday's SmackDown on FOX was originally scheduled for the Allstate Arena near Rosemont, IL, but was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no crowd, due to the coronavirus pandemic.