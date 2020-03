Matt Hardy has been announced for The Big Event 18 in Queens, New York City on Saturday, March 7.

This will be Matt's first post-WWE convention appearance. The Undertaker, WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and others have also been announced for the event.

As we noted before at this link, Matt confirmed on YouTube that he let his WWE contract expire this weekend. He is now a free agent.

Stay tuned for updates on Matt's future.