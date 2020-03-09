Like many wrestlers who decide to leave the WWE, Matt Hardy had nothing but positive things to say about the company that brought him and his brother Jeff back at WrestleMania 33. Hardy expressed his gratitude earlier this week on Busted Open.

"I am very grateful. Like I said in my video, Thoughts From The Throne when I announced that I was letting my contract expire, if it wasn't for Vince McMahon giving me an opportunity 20-plus years ago, I wouldn't have this life that I have now," Hardy informed. "I will always be grateful to him for that.

"Even if there's things that we didn't see eye-to-eye on, it is what it is, it's business. I feel like when it comes to Vince and the WWE, in some ways, I've kind of aged out. The way that I need to be utilized isn't one of their priorities, that's fine, I don't have any issues. I don't have any resentment towards them. I'm very happy with the time I had with them, and I'm happy that I got to come back and lead the WWE. That WrestleMania 33 moment was amazing. I'm very happy that I got the opportunity to do a version of the 'Broken' Matt Hardy while I was there. It wasn't all that I would have liked it to be. It would have been nice to have more say in what I was doing, but, it is what it is.

"When I went there, they treated me great. I had great conversations with everyone there. But creatively, we were just on different pages. Nothing against them, but it was time for me to go somewhere else and maximize and optimize my creativity. Especially, with what my role is going to be, if I want to be involved in a prominent role for the last 3-4 years that I have to do this That's where we're at."

When discussing his time in the WWE, Hardy gave a prime example of how his creative ideas weren't being utilized. The example he used was when he and Bray Wyatt pitched ideas to the higher up's about what they wanted to do with their group, The Deleters Of Worlds. Looking back now, Hardy believes that the pitches he and Wyatt had and the constant ideas they tried to present, played a huge role in why they were written off Monday Night RAW for some time back in 2018.

"In all honesty, I think the reason why Bray and I were pulled off of TV at that time, was because they were tired of us suggesting ideas about how we should use the Hardy Compound, and we shouldn't be wrestling all the time. I think that the whole scenario between myself and Bray could have been so much more if we could have gotten people to listen to our ideas," Hardy stated.

When concluding his thoughts about the WWE, Hardy did mention that it was Vince's idea to create the "Woken" Matt Hardy gimmick, so fans could stop seeing him portray the "Broken" gimmick that he had in TNA/Impact back in 2016.

"Whenever we first did 'Woken' Matt Hardy, Vince was the one that initiated it," Hardy informed. "I think it was because people would stop chanting 'Delete.' He'd ask about it, we'd talk about it. Like, I wanted to do it. I think there was a possibility there, but it's a very different concept. I don't think he fully understood it."

