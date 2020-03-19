New AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter today to issue his first public comments since making his debut for the company on last night's Dynamite episode on TNT, which aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

"Considering the uncertainty of the current world we're all living in, last night's @AEWonTNT was the best audience-free pro wrestling TV broadcast yet.. And I'm ready to fight over it. Proud to be a part of @AEWrestling," Matt wrote.

Matt also noted that his new t-shirts are the top-selling AEW merchandise as of now.

He wrote, "Thanks for making my new shirts the top selling @AEWrestling merch today at https://ShopAEW.com - Welcome to ALL DELETE WRESTLING!"

Matt tweeted a selfie after last night's Dynamite and wrote, "IT'S A NEW ME. ZENITH out, DAMASCUS in. I AM MANY."

As noted, Hardy debuted at the end of the show and joined The Elite for the upcoming six-man "Blood & Guts" match against The Inner Circle. He will be replacing Nick Jackson in the match as Nick has some time off to be with his wife as they prepare for their third child. Matt's wife Reby Hardy was playing the piano in his theme song heard last night.

Matt will appear on Friday's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast with AEW star Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle.

You can see Matt's full tweets below:

Considering the uncertainty of the current world we're all living in, last night's @AEWonTNT was the best audience-free pro wrestling TV broadcast yet..



And I'm ready to fight over it. Proud to be a part of @AEWrestling.



WATCH MY #AEWDynamite DEBUT- https://t.co/BPqo6zvSJw pic.twitter.com/kiDughvTP7 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020

Thanks for making my new shirts the top selling @AEWrestling merch today at https://t.co/d7XsizG7GK - Welcome to ALL DELETE WRESTLING! pic.twitter.com/cWnGdYF6Oi — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020