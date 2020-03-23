New AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter earlier today and said he will forever be grateful for the opportunities he received from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Hardy responded to a fan tweet that asked if he still likes his former boss.

"Yes. I have great respect for Vince & will always be grateful for the opportunities he gave me. I had to leave because we didn't share the same visions for my future. My decision to leave was ultimately based on business & to ensure my own happiness going forward," Matt wrote back.

Matt, who let his WWE contract expire on March 1, made his AEW debut on last Wednesday's Dynamite episode. You can click here to read our recent report on Matt's comments about his potential WWE future under Vince and Triple H, what Vince saw for him in WWE, and more.

You can see Matt's full tweet on Vince below: