As noted earlier this afternoon at this link, WWE issued an announcement to confirm that Matt Hardy's contract has expired. They also wished him the best in his future endeavors, and thanked him for his contributions to WWE.

WWE's announcement came after Matt revealed at midnight that he let his contract expire. He is now officially a free agent.

Matt took to Twitter this afternoon to thank everyone for their support, and comment on what's next.

"I'm very grateful for all of the love & support I've received today. Whatever it may be, let's make the next chapter of this story absolutely EXHILARATING," he wrote.

Matt also responded to WWE's announcement and thanked them back.

"THANK YOU, @WWE & @WWEUniverse. Love you guys," he wrote.

There's still no word yet on if Matt is headed to AEW or not. There had been recent talk of a possible role with WWE NXT. Stay tuned for updates on what's next for the pro wrestling veteran.

You can see his related tweets below: