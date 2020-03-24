- Above is AEW's "Road to Dynamite" video for Wednesday's episode on TNT.

As noted, the following Dynamite matches and segments have been announced for this week: Kenny Omega defends the AAA Mega Title against Sammy Guevara, Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match, Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends in a Parking Lot Street Fight, Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc, Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho confrontation.

- Two AEW stars are celebrating birthdays today. Jake Hager of The Inner Circle turns 38 years old while Christopher Daniels of SCU turns 50.

- Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that his new "All Delete! Wrestling" t-shirt is the top-selling t-shirt from Pro Wrestling Tees this week.

"Thank you for making 'All DELETE Wrestling' the top selling shirt in pro wrestling this week! @AEWrestling," Matt tweeted.

Matt noted last week on the day after his AEW debut that his new AEW merchandise was the top-selling t-shirts on the ShopAEW website.

You can see Matt's new tweet on the "All Delete! Wrestling" t-shirt below: