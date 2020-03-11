The speculation on Matt Hardy's post-WWE future continues.

Hardy took to Twitter today and said today is the day, for something.

"Today is the day it ends. Today is the day it begins," he wrote.

There's still no word yet on if Matt will end up with AEW or some other promotion now that he's a free agent from WWE, but we may have a better idea after he releases part 2 of the "Free The Delete" series finale later this afternoon. There's already speculation on his latest tweet being related to a possible debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite episode.

Below are Matt's comments on brother Jeff Hardy's return to SmackDown on FOX this Friday, along with a teaser and outtake from today's episode, and promotional tweets on some of Matt's upcoming post-WWE appearances, including his "Broken Tailgate Party" at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 36 Weekend: