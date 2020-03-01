- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. The video is the 300th episode of Canvas 2 Canvas and it features Roman Reigns.

- At midnight tonight, Matt Hardy will be giving an official update on his WWE contract status. He will announce it during Thoughts From The Throne.

Hardy tweeted, "At midnight, a BRAND NEW #ThoughtsFromTheThrone will premiere & I'll update everyone on my official WWE contract status, as well as reveal when the series finale of #FreeTheDELETE starts this week."

At midnight, a BRAND NEW #ThoughtsFromTheThrone will premiere & I'll update everyone on my official WWE contract status, as well as reveal when the series finale of #FreeTheDELETE starts this week.



12:00 A.M. 3/2/20 on https://t.co/822EmLZ8XZ — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2020

- Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall met John Cena backstage during Friday Night SmackDown. WWE shared their meeting on Instagram, which it's available to see below: