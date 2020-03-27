- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle took to Twitter today and offered to be the new WrestleMania 36 opponent for WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, who he's not exactly on good terms with.

He wrote, "I'm here for you Willy G if you need anything, like a new opponent for Wrestlemania just let not your bro know [call me hand emoji] #imnotyourbro #bro #stallion"

As noted, Roman Reigns pulled out of the WrestleMania title match with Goldberg. You can click here for details, including news on his replacement. Below is Riddle's full tweet:

I'm here for you Willy G if you need anything, like a new opponent for Wrestlemania just let not your bro know ?? #imnotyourbro #bro #stallion pic.twitter.com/Q2L4SrapKo — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 27, 2020

- 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed his custom nWo kicks that he planned to wear at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony before it was nixed along with WrestleMania 36 Week. You can see the custom Nikes in the Instagram post below.

Waltman wrote, "I was really looking forward to breaking out these custom 'nWo Hall of Fame' Nike AJ1 Hightops by @goikicks for #wrestlemania week. #WWE #wwehalloffame"

Waltman was set to be inducted with nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. WWE has not announced a makeup date for the induction ceremony, but it's rumored for SummerSlam weekend from Boston in August.