- This week's WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Alexa Bliss defeat WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka in singles action as Michael Cole teased Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors for WrestleMania 36, as seen below.

Cross came out with Bliss and did commentary this week, but Kairi Sane was not used. Above is post-show video of Kayla Braxton asking Bliss and Cross what the SmackDown win means for them when it comes to the The Kabuki Warriors.

"We said they were hiding on RAW and that's what we meant," Bliss said. "Because they know if they were to challenge us, they would lose the Women's Tag Team Championships, and we saw that tonight. When they answer the call, they lose."

An emotional Cross danced around and added, "We are coming for those WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. We were the greatest WWE Tag Team Women's Champions of all-time and we are getting those championships back because Alexa proved tonight that they are hiding from us and she just proved why they are hiding from us - because we will beat their nasty little bottoms, and get our championships back."

- Roman Reigns was the 13th most-searched name on Google Trends for Friday, March 27, due to the big change in his WrestleMania 36 match with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. You can read about that change at this link. Reigns had more than 50,000 searches on the day as of 11:53pm ET.

Reigns was the only wrestling-related term in the top 20 Google Trends for Friday. COVID-19 topped the chart at #1 with more than 500,000 searches, and Hawaii Five-O came in last at #20 with more than 50,000 searches.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a Twitter "Bro Message of the Day" today, as seen below, and said he's a singles competitor for the time being while BroserWeights partner Pete Dunne is back in England.

"Oh man, just another day. Coronavirus, bro. Skateboarding around, working out, staying tight. Just in case I get a call for a match. I mean with Stallion Pete out of the country, I can't really defend my tag titles with him, so until he gets back it look like The Bro is a singles competitor. Hmmm. Hmmm? This skateboard goes fast... almost as dangerous as a Jackhammer," Riddle said, ending the video with a shot to WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

As noted, this week's NXT episode saw manager Malcolm Bivens introduce Indian Superstars Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh to Riddle with a big beatdown. It looks like Riddle and Dunne vs. Gurjar and Singh will be coming soon.

You can see Riddle's full video below: