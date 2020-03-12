It's now official that there will be six participants in the Women's Ladder Match at the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event.

This week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the first time ever, saw two Superstars qualify for the Ladder Match. Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai to earn her spot, as seen in the video above. Later on, Tegan Nox quickly defeated Deonna Purrazzo to also advance to Takeover. Video from that match can be seen below.

Yim, Nox and Chelsea Green are the first three of six names confirmed for the match. Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart to qualify on last week's NXT episode.

Next Wednesday's NXT episode, which will see the brand return home to the NXT Arena from Full Sail University, will feature Mercedes Martinez vs. Candice LeRae in another qualifier.

The winner of the six-woman Ladder Match at Takeover will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, if she's able to retain her title over Charlotte Flair the next night at WrestleMania 36.

The Women's Ladder Match is the only "Takeover: Tampa Bay" match confirmed as of this writing. It looks like the main event will see The Velveteen Dream challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole for the strap, but that has not been confirmed.

NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" will take place on Saturday, April 4 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the night before WrestleMania 36.