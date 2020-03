WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was backstage for last night's RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Foley was filming material for a new project with WWE, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on details but the project was described as a community outreach program.

On a related note, Rusev was backstage at last night's RAW but obviously not used on camera. Lana was not at RAW and word going around was that she had booked a movie role and was filming for that project.