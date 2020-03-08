In a video release today, Mick Foley revealed his favorite gimmicks, and how he still thinks Mr. Socko could safely be used, today. TMZ Sports caught Foley on the sidewalk greeting fans, and asked him which of his gimmicks he used over the years was his favorite. The former WWF Champion alluded to a certain 1997 in-ring segment.

"Favorite gimmick? I'm going to go with Corporate Dude Love, where I got to dance with Mr. McMahon," Foley shared. "Yeah, well, that's the first time I've ever given that answer, but today's answer: Corporate Dude Love. Had a couple epic matches with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, too."

Foley was asked if his old gimmick "Mankind" was on his list of favorites, as well. The Hall of Famer referred to his time in "The Rock 'N Sock Connection" where he teamed with The Rock in 1999 through 2000 to become three-time WWF Tag Team Champions.

"Yeah, Mankind as a whole," Foley said. "Especially the 'Latter Day Mankind' that teamed up with a little known entity named Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. We did some great things together."

The TMZ reporter mentioned Mr. Socko, a sock puppet famously a part of the Mankind gimmick that was stuffed inside an opponent's mouth while using his finisher, the Mandible Claw. Foley was asked if the idea would hold up today, with the fear inducing coronavirus so prominent in the news.

"Yeah I would just have to, you know, suddenly put some sanitizer [on the sock] to make sure I was taking care of my opponents, and it would still be equally effective."

Watch Foley reminisce about his time in WWF and WWE more in the video above.

