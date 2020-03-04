AEW star MJF made TMZ today after video surfaced of him flipping off a 7 year old kid at a signing during AEW Revolution weekend at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Tom Galmartin told TMZ that he brought his son to meet MJF this past weekend and when they came face to face with the top AEW heel, he gave the middle finger to the kid, right in his face, leaving him stunned.

Tom also said he raised the issue with AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

"I tried to laugh it off knowing he's just in character," Tom said. "...but it really upset him. I know that's his gimmick but he's only 7 & doesn't understand."

Tom also said his son is now being mocked online by fans, and he wants AEW to keep wrestlers in check when meeting younger fans at future events.

Cody responded to the video and Tom's comments on Twitter, and wrote, "Hey Tom. Just give me your name and city and we will have some will-call tickets for the next time we are in your neighborhood, plus I'll personally come by and say hello during the show."

Cody responded to another fan who wrote, "The meet and greets are for everyone, if they weren't they'd have a disclaimer or an age restriction. MJF should've known not to do that s--t. f--k around with adults, sure, but stay away from the kids."

Cody wrote back, "Actually, no. This was a paid meet/greet where you specifically chose the individual. We would never send MJF on a free publicity activation for this very reason, he's immature and doesn't represent the brand."

It's interesting to note that AEW re-tweeted the article from TMZ on their official account.

TMZ reached out to MJF for comments and he responded with, "f--k them kids."

MJF also poked fun at the situation on Twitter. You can see those tweets below, along with video from the signing and Cody's related tweets. Tom has restricted who can view his tweets, but Cody's responses are public.

Parents, watch your kids or @The_MJF will straight 'em up. pic.twitter.com/tLxY5pk2cw — The OP Lance Romance (@LanceVision) May 27, 2019

Hey Tom. Just give me your name and city and we will have some will-call tickets for the next time we are in your neighborhood, plus I'll personally come by and say hello during the show. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2020

Actually, no. This was a paid meet/greet where you specifically chose the individual. We would never send MJF on a free publicity activation for this very reason, he's immature and doesn't represent the brand. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2020

Perfect! We have some return dates soon, just remind me when we get close. Sorry about the situation. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2020