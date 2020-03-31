Major League Wrestling has recently announced two international TV deals.

It was announced today that MLW has entered into a new partnership to broadcast MLW's flagship show, MLW FUSION, throughout several countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The show will begin airing this spring via the Wataaa Fight Channel, which also airs boxing and MMA in the region.

"Now more than ever there is a demand for sports content and MLW's distinct combat sport-centered programming is a perfect fit for Wataaa," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "MLW's global reach continues to grow with this deal putting us in more than 20 countries. We're very excited about introducing the league to more fights fans around the world."

MLW also recently announced that MLW FUSION will begin airing in Poland this spring.

The company signed a deal for MLW programming to air on Fight Klub Poland, a unique TV channel that is dedicated entirely to martial arts, available in the largest cable TV networks in Poland.

FUSION airs Saturday nights at 9pm ET on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and in over 20 countries abroad. The show also streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET via the MLW YouTube channel.