Like many other wrestling promotions around the world, Major League Wrestling has announced changes it its schedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming April 18 event in Chicago has been moved to June 12 at Circero Stadium.

They have also suspended promoting live events for the next 45 days.

Below is MLW's full statement:

Major League Wrestling has suspended promoting live events for 45 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the 45-day temporary hiatus and update the status of league events. MLW programming will continue to air Saturday nights on beIN SPORTS, MLW's YouTube channel and with partners around the world during this period. As a result of the temporary suspension of promoting live events, MLW's April 18th event in Chicago has been rescheduled for Friday night June 12 at Cicero Stadium. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored at this time. The MLW family would like to extend our appreciation and well wishes to all doctors, nurses, emergency services staff, first responders and medical professionals on the front line working to address the public health crisis in our nation and around the world. Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic (CDC website).