Major League Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre have announced the card for the MLW vs. AAA Super Series event scheduled for Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico on Friday, March 13 at the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

The main event of the show will feature Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis and Niño Hamburguesa. There will also be an AAA Trios Tag Team Titles match and a MLW National Openweight Title match.

"I want to thank Dorian Roldan and Konnan along with their great team for pursuing what we collectively hope is the first of many super series with Mexico's definitive Lucha Libre organization, AAA," MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer said in a press release issued to us.

This is the first time MLW has united with AAA for a co-promoted event. The press release noted that the AAA - MLW collaboration continues MLW's "strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport." It was also noted that MLW's mission is that these efforts will "present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport."

Tickets for the AAA vs. MLW event are on sale now and can be purchased at this link.

Below is the announced card for the event, along with the poster sent to us by MLW:

Main Event

Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis, Niño Hamburguesa



AAA Trios Tag Team Titles Match

Injustice vs. Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr., Octagon Jr. (c)



MLW National Openweight Title Match

Laredo Kid vs. Alexander Hammerstone (c)

Tijuana Street Fight

Savio Vega and Mance Warner vs. Pagano and Mortiz



Team Filthy ("Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini) vs. Xtreme Tigre and Puma King



The Hart Foundation vs. Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpión



Poder de Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, Rayo Star



* Also scheduled to compete: Richard Holliday, Chessman, Averno and others